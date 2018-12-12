Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.45

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00013009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Privatix has a market cap of $528,809.00 and approximately $881.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.02536389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.09479002 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.