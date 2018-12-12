Profile Utility Token Market Cap Achieves $459,526.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $459,526.00 and approximately $101,508.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007653 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00021870 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00264498 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018365 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000989 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

