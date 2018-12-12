ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Shares Gap Up to $103.47

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.70, but opened at $103.47. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $106.64, with a volume of 87680 shares.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $195,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $204,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 143.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

