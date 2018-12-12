Prosight Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 138,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Evolus accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael M. Jafar purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $266,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 573,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $8,034,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

EOLS traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,076. Evolus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 million and a PE ratio of -49.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

