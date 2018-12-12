Prosight Management LP Trims Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 3.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $129,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $206,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.95. 15,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

