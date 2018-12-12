Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $191,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prothena by 8,992.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter.

PRTA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,304. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

