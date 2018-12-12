Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Brooks Automation worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $138,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,026 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $32,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 2,636 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,625.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,892 shares of company stock worth $7,665,790 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

