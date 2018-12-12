Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of California Water Service Group worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 237.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

