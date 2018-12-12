Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $13.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.37 billion and the lowest is $12.74 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $15.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.07 billion to $55.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $60.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $83.16. 375,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $81.84 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 831,277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

