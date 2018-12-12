PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Lowered by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 544.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 226.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 495,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

