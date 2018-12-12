Pure Storage (PSTG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.02.

NYSE PSTG opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 50,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,379,947.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock worth $5,443,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,629,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

