Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Shares Up 0.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.21. 79,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 467,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research firms have commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

