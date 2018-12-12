Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Decreased by Analyst (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

TRU opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $79.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $274,299.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,339 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,788. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.