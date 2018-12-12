Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the game software company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.96.

EA opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $352,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 2,617 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $222,497.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,825.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,187 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,504 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 326,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,868,000 after acquiring an additional 302,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

