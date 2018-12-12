Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc (NKE) Increased by Oppenheimer

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morningstar set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

