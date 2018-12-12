Quanex Building Products (NX) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

Sidoti set a $15.00 price objective on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Quanex Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.91. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $227,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 696,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.