Quantbot Technologies LP Has $240,000 Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $564.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $55,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

