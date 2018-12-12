Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $250,000 in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 88.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 338.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $218,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52 and a beta of -0.54. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on UA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

