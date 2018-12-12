Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 95.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $307.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

