Quorum Health (QHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. “

QHC stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $460.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quorum Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quorum Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quorum Health by 1,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 789,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Quorum Health by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 542,580 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quorum Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quorum Health by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 252,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

