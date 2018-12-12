R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 170.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.04% of R1 RCM worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of -0.32. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

