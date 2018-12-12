Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.31 Billion Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.0% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,309,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 748,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 507,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 8,846,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,023,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-has-2-31-billion-stake-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.