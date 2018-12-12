Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $542.62 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $542,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,614 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,461,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 104,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,162. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $542.62 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-has-542-62-million-position-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.