Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $650.55 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $650,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 89,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a $81.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

