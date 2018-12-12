Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $593,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Express Scripts by 370.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,455 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 124.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 72.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $101.73.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

