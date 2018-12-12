RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 168.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 785,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in GoPro by 326.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,594. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

