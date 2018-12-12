RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,150,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 333,917 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,092,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 118,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,414,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after buying an additional 328,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 17,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

