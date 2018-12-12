Ready Capital Corp (RC) Receives $17.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 158,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,003. The stock has a market cap of $484.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.66. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

