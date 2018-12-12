Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 176 ($2.30).

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

