Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Director Buys $6,584,172.66 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Cpmg Inc purchased 110,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $6,584,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 3.39. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

