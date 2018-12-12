Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,629 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 89,446 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 32.2% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 18,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

UTG stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/reaves-utility-income-fund-utg-short-interest-update.html.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.