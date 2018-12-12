Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

12/12/2018 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2018 – Netflix was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $395.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $406.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $349.00.

11/2/2018 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Netflix was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Netflix was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Netflix was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $459.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $464.00.

10/19/2018 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – Netflix was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $305.00 to $349.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $420.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $430.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $494.00 to $464.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix was given a new $470.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $441.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $315.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix was given a new $430.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $365.00 to $385.00.

10/16/2018 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $470.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NFLX stock traded up $15.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.34. 201,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,439. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.82 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Netflix Inc alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total value of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $376,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,450 shares of company stock worth $107,898,595. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.