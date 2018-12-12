Redmile Group LLC Has $41.62 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for about 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.08% of eHealth worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in eHealth by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 531,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,741. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $729.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.68.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on eHealth to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

