Redmile Group LLC Invests $65.68 Million in Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,459,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,681,000. Allakos comprises 2.0% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,942. Allakos Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

