Redmile Group LLC Purchases 92,100 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises 5.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $174,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 315,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164,219 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,977. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $777,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $61,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,853 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

