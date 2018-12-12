Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $52,000 Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Twitter were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 73.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 915,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,581,404. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,702 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738,843 shares of company stock worth $238,654,807. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

