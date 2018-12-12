Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $7.50 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 3.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 30.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 105.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. 84,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

