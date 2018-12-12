Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 265,900 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 118.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Diamondback Energy worth $66,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. 249,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

