Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.85 Million Position in PLDT Inc (PHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of PLDT worth $69,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 158.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PLDT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PLDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 10,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,368. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PLDT Inc has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $764.11 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLDT Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

