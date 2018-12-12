Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q4 2018 Earnings (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $140.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.