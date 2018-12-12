Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

