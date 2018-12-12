Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Holdings Cut by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,728 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-holdings-cut-by-adelante-capital-management-llc.html.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.