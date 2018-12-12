Revelo Resources (RVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40.
About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)
Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.
