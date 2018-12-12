Reviewing Mandom (MDOMF) & Coty (COTY)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mandom has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandom and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $734.92 million 1.79 $56.96 million $1.18 23.14 Coty $9.40 billion 0.61 -$168.80 million $0.69 10.99

Mandom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty. Coty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Coty -1.75% 5.72% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandom and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 2 8 5 0 2.20

Coty has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Mandom.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Mandom does not pay a dividend. Coty pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Coty beats Mandom on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, mass fragrance, and mass skin care and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers. It provides its products under the Bourjois, Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas, Guess, Beckham, Beyonce, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bruno Banani, Clairol, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Nautica, Mexx, Monange, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, Younique, and 007 James Bond brands. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professional stores under the Wella Professionals, System Professional, OPI, ghd, Clairol Professional, Kadus Professional, Londa Professional, Nioxin, Sassoon Professional, and Sebastian brands. The company also sells its products to third-party distributors, as well as through direct-to-consumer, third party-operated, and own branded Websites. It sells its products to approximately 130 countries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York.

