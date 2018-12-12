Reviewing SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY) and Gafisa (GFA)

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 6.03% 11.36% 5.71% Gafisa -66.98% -29.37% -8.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $19.22 billion 0.52 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Gafisa $190.80 million 0.61 -$266.17 million N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 2 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gafisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Summary

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S beats Gafisa on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. builds houses in Japan and internationally. It builds detached homes, medium- and high-rise buildings, and urban development projects. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. Gafisa S.A. also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

