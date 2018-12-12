Reviewing Shiner International (UECN) & XsunX (XSNX)

Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) and XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Shiner International alerts:

This table compares Shiner International and XsunX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiner International N/A N/A N/A XsunX -1,166.78% N/A -12,398.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shiner International and XsunX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiner International $76.33 million 0.00 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A XsunX $1.17 million 0.75 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

XsunX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiner International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shiner International and XsunX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiner International 0 0 0 0 N/A XsunX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shiner International has a beta of -2.27, meaning that its share price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XsunX has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of XsunX shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Shiner International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Shiner International

Shiner International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Its BOPP films are used in printing, lamination, and over-wrap packaging applications. The company also provides color printing services that consist of surface printing and reverse printing services used by consumer goods manufacturers and beverage companies. It serves food, tobacco, chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, automotive, construction, graphics, music and video publishing, and other consumer goods industries. The company sells its packaging and anti-counterfeit plastic films, coated film, and color printing products through a network of distributors and converters. Shiner International, Inc. is headquartered in Haikou, the People's Republic of China.

About XsunX

XsunX, Inc. engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. It also offers various energy production and management technologies; and energy storage systems comprising lithium batteries, charge/discharge controls, and demand charge management software products. It serves commercial and residential solar PV markets. The company was formerly known as Sun River Mining Inc. and changed its name to XsunX, Inc. in September 2003. XsunX, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Aliso Viejo, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiner International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiner International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.