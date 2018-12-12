Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

