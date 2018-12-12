Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.31 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Big Lots worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,532,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Big Lots by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after buying an additional 310,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,623,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

