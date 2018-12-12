Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Evertec worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,727,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 1,835,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,465,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,975,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,481,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 611,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth $12,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos J. Ramirez sold 44,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $1,168,916.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,553.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-holdings-in-evertec-inc-evtc.html.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.