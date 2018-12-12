Richard A. Ehst Sells 13,370 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

